The final month of Boston Golf Club’s Winter League Pairs was played out on Sunday.

The Betterball Medal was won by L. Shinn and C. Forbes with nett 61.

In second were B. Reid & D. Fletcher (nett 63.

The pairing of G. Frost & J. Kadzionis (nett 65) were third.

Final standings: 1 B. Reid & D. Fletcher 119; 2 A. Ransom & M. Ransom 115; 3 B. Cuthbert & L. Beeson 112; 4= R. Whitley & N. Timby 111, P. Bastock & M. McPhail 111.