Shodfriars 20 prove too strong

Shodfriars 20 claimed a 6-2 win against BSC 20 in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League’s Boston Snooker Centre Super League.

Steve Mooney got BSC’s first point on the board before Shodfriars’ Carl Rowe replied.

Darren Christian and Tom Hill both added 2-0 wins while Joe Welch and Jamie Turner split.

BSC 3 demolished BSC 11 as Neil Hutson, Chris Ellis and Nigel Robinson made it 6-0 before Paul Raymond got BSC 11 on the board, sharing with Alan Swan.

Cons 7 hosted Donington 1 this week, the visitors leaving with a 6-2 success. Paul Goodacre and host Vince Fitter drew 1-1 before Craig Fitter and Sean Swinburn both won.

Sean Atkin then made it 6-1 only for Charlie Rolfe to add a second consolation point.

Breaks: J. Turner 41, J. Welch 32, V. Fitter 42.

In the Ocean Takeaway Premier League, Shodfriars 3 maintained an unbeaten start to life in the Premier League with another draw.

Against Kirton Leisure 5, Russ Snade put Shodsfriars’ first point on the board with a black ball win.

Steve Sharp equalised before Dan Collins put Shodfriars 3-1 up.

Louis Wong got Kirton back to 3-2 before John Vines grinded back a frame and point for Shoddys to make it 4-2.

Andy Bush was on last for Kirton 5, claiming both frames for the draw.

BSC 8 entertained Cons 5 and won 6-2.

BSC’s Steph Taylor and Cons’ Alan Haycock shared before Shaun Dumore put BSC 3-1 up.

Adam Norton and Alan Yardley drew befoe Gary Dumore had the final to secure the 6-2 win.

BSC 10 looked to build on last week’s good start to the League against BSC 16.

Carl Baily and Mario Richards put BSC 10 4-0 up before Brett Skinner pulled the score back to 4-2, both frames coming down to the black ball.

Dan Burt and Dave Cutting split as BSC 10 won 5-3.

Breaks: S. Sharp 22, A. Norton 23, 20, G. Dunmore 20, 43, A. Haycock 21, S. Matthews 20, D. Burt 44.

Cons 3 made it two from two in the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One, beating BSC 12 6-2.

Peter Epton and Scot Gray made it 4-0 but Graham Day pulled two frames back.

However, Paddy Kearns sealed the win for Cons 3.

Kirton 1 started their season this week with a 5-3 win over Cons 2.

Cons took the first two points as Dale Sawer beat Kev Lymer 2-0.

Kirton’s Steve Stainton then levelled the match at 2-2 with victory over Gary Middleton.

Wayne Burton and Graham Ruck were on next and shared their frames to make it 3-3.

Ian Parnell sealed victory for Kirton when he beat Keith Carrington.

Breaks: P. Kearns 23, W. Burton 25.

In the Launchburys Division Two, BSC 21 and BSC 9 played out an entertaining draw.

Dan Thompson put BSC 9 2-0 up and Adam Cock made it 3-0 before Jim Hartley reduced the arrears.

Nigel Brasier pulled the scores level but Nathan Cock then made it 4-3, taking his frame on the black.

Thomas Vamplew then took the next frame to rescue the draw.

BSC 6 hosted BSC 18 this week as beoth began their campaigns.

BSC 6 raced in to a 4-0 lead with Gordon Russell and Mike Deal beating Connor Charlton and Andrew Bird.

Jake Holland pulled two frames back for BSC 18 but Paul Argyle had the last word and secured a 6-2 win for BSC 6.