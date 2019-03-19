Shodfriars continue snooker league dominance

Shodfriars 20 continued their dominance of the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League Boston Snooker Centre Super League, claiming an emphatic 7-1 win against BSC 3.

Substitute Pascal Camenzind gave Shods the ideal start by defeating Chris Ellis. The always-reliable Darren Christian made it 4-0 with his usual clinical finishing against Neil Hutson.

Joe Welch made it 6-0, edging out Nigel Robinson, while Tom Hill made it 7-0, only to see the whitewash slip out of his grasp as N. Dolman pinched the last frame.

Second and third could not be separated this week as BSC 20 and Dons 1 played out a 4-4 draw. Jamie Turner and Graham Cripsey shared the opening frames before Steve Mooney beat Craig Fitter. Luis Hoyles made it 4-1 to BSC before Sean Swinburn replied and Stuart Atkin levelled against Danny Newton.

BSC 2 climbed away from the relegation places thanks to a 7-1 win over Cons 7.

Paul Tether and Gary Charlton split the first two frames of the evening. Pete Grooby put BSC 3-1 ahead with a comfortable victory against Jamie Simmons. Grant Marshall made it 5-1 with a convincing win over Dean Simmons and Stuart Whitaker made it 7-1 with an emphatic win over Charlie Rolfe.

Breaks: T. Hill 37, 34, N. Robinson 34, G. Cripsey 53, S. Mooney 61 31, L. Hoyles 53, G. Charlton 37, G. Marshall, 30. 32, S. Whitaker 53.

In the Ocean Takeaway Premier League, Cons 6 got back to winning ways with an emphatic 8-0 win over Shods 3.

Chris Spencer defeated Russ Snade, knocking in a 42 break. Paul Raymond made it 4-0 to Cons with a hard-fought win over Dan Collins.

Sam Hill made it 6-0, beating Dick Crunkhorn and the rout was complete when Craig Lee eased past Jim Ely to seal the 8-0 win for leaders Cons 6.

BSC 8 kept themselves in the promotion hunt with an impressive 6-2 win over BSC 16.

Steff Taylor comfortably defeated Brett Skinner to put BSC 8 2-0 in the lead. Reserve Jason Wood drew with Mick Marshall. Shaun Dunmore and Paul Spencer also drew before Gary Dunmore secured BSC 8 the 6-2 win against Dave Cutting.

Kirton 5 and BSC 10 played out a 4-4 draw in a tense match. Danny Orton put Kirton 2-0 ahead with a comfortable win over Liam South. BSC 10 then pulled the match level at 2-2 as Steve Sharp conceded his frames to Nick Hanson. Julian Furnell and Mario Richards then drew to leave the scores at 3-3 before Dan Burt put BSC 4-3 ahead before Andy Bush took the last frame of the evening to secure the 4-4 draw.

Breaks: C. Spencer 21, 42, S. Hill 30, S. Taylor 22.

Cotts Builders Division One leaders Cons 3 hosted Cons 2 this week and played out a 4-4 draw.

Peter Epton gave Cons 3 a 2-0 lead when he defeated Keith Carrington. Paddy Kearns made it 3-0, only for Gary Middleton to take the next. Scot Gray and Dave Whyler shared their frames to leave the scores at 4-2 to Cons 3.

Dale Sawer had the final say on the night, defeating Rob Carter in two close frames to leave the points were split on the night.

BSC 12 moved themselves in to title contention with a resounding 7-1 thumping of BSC 15. Simon Wood put 12 2-0 ahead, defeating John Clark. Ian Russell got 15 on the board, but could only draw with Alan Peck. Alan Laws then beat Dave Cartwright to put the 12 5-1 ahead. Graham Day then defeated Jamie Rushin to secure the 12 their 7-1 triumph.

Breaks: I. Russell 27, 20, R. Carter 21.

In the Launchburys Division Two, BSC 21 hosted League leaders West End and came away with a creditable 4-4 draw.

Thomas Vamplew put BSC 21 2-0 in the lead with victory over P. Orrey before Kev Stait levelled by beating Tom Hartifil. Jim Hartley and Carl Mason shared their frames before the last two frames of the evening were shared between Jamie Traves and John Bell.

BSC 7 kept the pressure up on leaders West End as they beat BSC 9 5-3.

Kev Hirst and Callum Simmons shared the opening frames. Gav Hallgarth then crushed Craig Churchman to put BSC 9 3-1 ahead. That was as good as it got for the 9 as Chris Hirst levelled by beating Nathan Cock and Jason Pocklington defeated Stephen Cock to secure BSC 7 the 5-3 win.

Breaks: K. Stait 22, C. Simmons 39, K. Hirst 22, C. Hirst 20.