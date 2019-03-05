Shodfriars gifted the win aganist BSC 11

The latest local sports news.
The latest local sports news.

Shodfriars 20 beat BSC 11 in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League’s Boston Snooker Centre Super League.

Tom Hill put Shods 2-0 up before John Sharp levelled, but with BSC unable to field more players Carl Rowe and Darren Christian were given the wins to make it 6-2.

Dons 1 thumped BSC 2 7-1 as Craig Fitter, Stuart Atkin and Neil Reynolds made it 6-0 before Graham Cripsey and Stuart Whitaker drew.

BSC 3 hosted Cons 7 and played out a 4-4 draw. Chris Ellis put BSC 2-0 up and Dean Simmons levelled before Nigel Robinson and Charlie Rolfe and then Paul Tether and Andy Swan split frames.

Breaks: T. Hill 57, J. Sharp 32, S. Atkin 30.

In the Ocean Take Away Premier League Cons 6 lead by a point after a 4-4 draw with Cons 5.

Alan Haycock and Ben Wrigglesworth split, as Nathan Yardley and Chris Spencer. Sam Hill put Cons 6 4-2 ahead but Derek Wood rescued the draw for Cons 5.

BSC 10 came charging back towards the top of the table with a 7-1 thumping of Shods 3.

Mario Richards and Jim Ely shared the first two frames before Dan Burt, Carl Baily and Rick Ladds all won.

Kirton 5 hosted BSC 8 and played out a 4-4 draw. Jamie Brinkley and Steph Taylor shared a point each, as did Steve Sharp and Eamon Taylor Jnr, Julian Furnell and Shaun Dunmore and Andy Bush and Gary Dunmore.

Breaks: C. Baily 30, J. Furnell 24, G. Dunmore 22.

In the Cotts Builders Division One Graves Park hosted Cons 3, Park winning 5-3.

Graham Johnson put Cons 2-0 ahead before John Hodgson and John Clarke turned the contest on its head. Martin Hodgson and Peter Epton split.

Breaks: G. Johnson 27, M. Hodgson 22.

BSC 6 moved themselves in to contention for promotion from the Launchburys Division Two by battering BSC 9 7-1.

Gordon Russell started proceedings before Mike Deal and Paul Creasey made it 6-0. Paul Argyle made it 7-0 only for Nathan Cock to take the final frame.

West End returned back to the top of the table after a routine 6-2 win over basement side BSC 18. Andrew Bird gave BSC 18 a surprise 2-0 lead but Kev Stait, Carl Mason and John Bell responded.

Breaks: K. Stait 21, C. Simmons 22.