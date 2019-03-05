Shodfriars gifted the win aganist BSC 11

Shodfriars 20 beat BSC 11 in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League’s Boston Snooker Centre Super League.

Tom Hill put Shods 2-0 up before John Sharp levelled, but with BSC unable to field more players Carl Rowe and Darren Christian were given the wins to make it 6-2.

Dons 1 thumped BSC 2 7-1 as Craig Fitter, Stuart Atkin and Neil Reynolds made it 6-0 before Graham Cripsey and Stuart Whitaker drew.

BSC 3 hosted Cons 7 and played out a 4-4 draw. Chris Ellis put BSC 2-0 up and Dean Simmons levelled before Nigel Robinson and Charlie Rolfe and then Paul Tether and Andy Swan split frames.

Breaks: T. Hill 57, J. Sharp 32, S. Atkin 30.

In the Ocean Take Away Premier League Cons 6 lead by a point after a 4-4 draw with Cons 5.

Alan Haycock and Ben Wrigglesworth split, as Nathan Yardley and Chris Spencer. Sam Hill put Cons 6 4-2 ahead but Derek Wood rescued the draw for Cons 5.

BSC 10 came charging back towards the top of the table with a 7-1 thumping of Shods 3.

Mario Richards and Jim Ely shared the first two frames before Dan Burt, Carl Baily and Rick Ladds all won.

Kirton 5 hosted BSC 8 and played out a 4-4 draw. Jamie Brinkley and Steph Taylor shared a point each, as did Steve Sharp and Eamon Taylor Jnr, Julian Furnell and Shaun Dunmore and Andy Bush and Gary Dunmore.

Breaks: C. Baily 30, J. Furnell 24, G. Dunmore 22.

In the Cotts Builders Division One Graves Park hosted Cons 3, Park winning 5-3.

Graham Johnson put Cons 2-0 ahead before John Hodgson and John Clarke turned the contest on its head. Martin Hodgson and Peter Epton split.

Breaks: G. Johnson 27, M. Hodgson 22.

BSC 6 moved themselves in to contention for promotion from the Launchburys Division Two by battering BSC 9 7-1.

Gordon Russell started proceedings before Mike Deal and Paul Creasey made it 6-0. Paul Argyle made it 7-0 only for Nathan Cock to take the final frame.

West End returned back to the top of the table after a routine 6-2 win over basement side BSC 18. Andrew Bird gave BSC 18 a surprise 2-0 lead but Kev Stait, Carl Mason and John Bell responded.

Breaks: K. Stait 21, C. Simmons 22.