Shodfriars miss chance to extend gap at the top

Second placed Dons 1 suffered a large defeat at the hands of third-placed BSC 20 in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League.

As the Boston Snooker Centre Super League resumed this week, Danny Newton put 20 ahead with a hard-fought victory over Vince Fitter.

Jamie Turner made it 3-0 before Wayne Dent pulled a frame back for Dons 1. Steve Mooney made it 5-1 when he thrashed Stuart Atkin, Mooney hitting breaks of 51, 52 and 32 while conceding only eight points in two frames. Luis Hoyles made it 6-1 to BSC before Sean Swinburn took the last, leaving the score 6-2 to BSC 20.

Shodfriars 20 missed out on a great chance to open up a massive lead at the top of the table by drawing 4-4 with struggling BSC 3. Darren Christian and Chris Ellis played out a 1-1 draw before Shods 20 reserve William Britton lost to Neil Hudson. Joe Welch levelled the scores at 3-3 when he comfortably defeated Andy Swan. Carl Rowe and Nigel Robinson shared the last two frames to leave the result at 4-4.

Mid-table BSC 2 defeated bottom-of-the-league Cons 7 5-3. Gary Charlton and Paul Revell played out a draw. Stuart Whitaker then put BSC 2 3-1 ahead with victory over Charlie Rolfe. Dean Simmons pulled a frame back for Cons, before Pete Grooby took the next. Grant Marshall made it 5-2 to BSC 2 before Paul Tether took the last frame of the night to leave BSC 2 5-3 winners.

Breaks: J. Welch 33, P. Revell 32, S. Mooney 51, 52, 32.

In the Ocean Take Away Premier League, Cons 6 battled to a 5-3 win over Shods 3 this week.

Craig Lee put Cons 2-0 ahead with a hard-fought win over Russ Snade. Dan Collins then levelled at 2-2 with a close win against Ben Wrigglesworth. Sam Hill made it 4-2 to Cons with a routine victory over Richard Crunkhorn before the last two frames of the evening were shared between Chris Spencer and Jim Ely, leaving Cons 5-3 victors.

Second-in-the-table BSC 10 battled to a 5-3 win over Kirton 5. Steve Sharp set the ball rolling, putting Kirton in to a 2-0 lead, defeating Liam South. Dan Burt levelled the match at 2-2 with a win against Julian Furnell and Mario Richards put BSC 10 4-2 ahead, beating Andy Bush. Louis Wong pulled a frame back for Kirton, before Carl Baily sealed the win for BSC in the last frame to give the 10 a 5-3 win.

BSC 16 hosted BSC 8 and played out a 4-4 draw. Shaun Dunmore put BSC 8 2-0 ahead with victory over Brett Skinner. Stan Matthews and Matt Patterson shared the next two frames. David Cutting levelled the scores at 3-3 by defeating Adam Norton. Paul Spencer put BSC 16 in to the lead for the first time, only to see Gary Dunmore take the last frame of the evening and secure the 4-4 draw.

Breaks: S. Hill 21, C. Spencer 37, J. Ely 22, D. Burt 43, 29, S. Matthews 24, D. Cutting 21.

In the Cotts Builders Division One, BSC 12 hosted BSC 15 and played out a 4-4 draw.

Graham Day put BSC 15 ahead, before J. Cuppleditch levelled with the next frame.

Alan Peck and Ian Russell also played out a draw. Alan Laws put BSC 12 4-2 ahead as he comfortably defeated Stu Holland. Jamie Rushin then levelled for BSC 15 as he beat Neil Morris and secured the 4-4 draw.

Cons 3 travelled to Cons 2 and came away 5-3 victors this week. Peter Epton put Cons 3 2-0 ahead by beating Graham Ruck. Keith Carrington pulled a frame back for Cons 2, only to see Scot Gray take the next.Graham Johnson then made it 4-1, before Dave Whyler replied to make it 4-2. Paddy Kearns made it 5-2 to Cons 3, before Dale Sawer took the last frame of the evening. However, it was Cons 3 who came away 5-3 winners.

Breaks: D. Whyler 25, 22, G. Johnson 22, N. Morris 20.

BSC 7 were made to fight for their 5-3 win this week against BSC 9 in the Launchburys Division Two.

Jason Pocklington put BSC 7 2-0 ahead with a close victory over Callum Simmons. Gav Hallgarth pulled a frame back for BSC 9, before Kev Hirst took the next. Nathan Cock also pulled a frame back for BSC 9, only to see Chris Hirst reply taking the next. Craig Churchman then sealed the win for BSC 7 as he took the penultimate frame, only to see Stephen Cock take the last frame for BSC 9.

BSC 21 travelled to leaders West End and came away with a very creditable draw. The ever-improving Thomas Vamplew put BSC in to a 2-0 lead with victory over Kev Stait. Darryl Green pulled a frame back for West End, before Stephen Carey took the next. Jamie Traves put BSC 4-1 ahead, only to see John Bell take the next frame. Carl Mason then defeated Jim Hartley to secure the 4-4 draw.

Breaks: C. Churchman 21, J. Bell 22, C. Mason 22, T. Vamplew 37, J. Traves 25.