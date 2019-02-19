Shodriars thrash basement boys

Shodfriars 20 thrashed bottom-of-the-table Cons 7 8-0 in the Boston Snooker Centre Super League.

Carl Rowe started the whitewash with victory over Paul Goodacre. Tom Hill then thumped Dean Simmons and Joe Welch then beat Paul Tether.

Darren Christian carried on from his 124 break last week, trouncing Charlie Rolfe.

Also in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League, BSC 20 moved to within one point of second place by thrashing BSC 11 7-1.

Danny Newton put the 20 2-0 ahead with victory over Josh Fell.

Luke Arons then got the 11’s only point as he drew with Steve Mooney.

Luis Hoyles recorded a rare win as he defeated Manuel Figueiredo and Daley Richardson cemented the 20’s 7-1 win by beating John Sharpe.

BSC 3 continued their climb up the table with a comfortable 6-2 win over BSC 2.

Chris Ellis put BSC 3 2-0 ahead by beating Gary Charlton and Mark Day made it 4-0 with victory over Pete Grooby.

Grant Marshall made it 4-1 before Neil Hutson replied with the next frame. Stuart Whitaker pulled another frame back for BSC 2, knocking in a 74 break in the process.

However, Nigel Robinson took the last frame of the evening and secured BSC 3 the 6-2 win.

Breaks: C. Rowe 27, 35, J. Welch 31, D. Newton 33, S. Mooney 41, L. Hoyles 31, S. Whitaker 74.

In the Ocean Take Away Premier League, BSC 8 recorded an impressive 5-3 win over leaders Cons 6.

Shaun Dumore took the first, knocking in a 32 break in the process. Craig Lee then levelled the scores at 1-1 by taking the next frame.

Steffan Taylor moved BSC 8 3-1 ahead with a comfortable win over Danny Horgan and Adam Norton and Sam Hill then shared two close frames to leave BSC 8 4-2 ahead.

Carl Manning reduced the deficit to 4-3, before Gary Dunmore pinched the last frame and win, by potting the last black.

BSC 10 kept the pressure on Cons 6 at the top of the table thanks to a comfortable 6-2 win over bottom side Cons 5.

Alan Haycock put Cons 1-0 ahead but could only manage a draw.

Carl Baily then put BSC 10 3-1 ahead by beating Alan Yardley.

Billy Spooner and Dan Burt shared the next two frames to leave BSC 10 4-2 ahead. The final frames of the evening went the way of BSC 10 as Derek Wood was unable to get the frames needed to secure the draw, losing to Nick Hanson.

Breaks: A. Haycock 26, D. Burt 20, S. Dunmore 32, B. Spooner 24.

Graves Park played host to Cons 2 in the Cotts Builders Division One, the sides playing out draw.

Dale Sawer put Cons 2-0 ahead as he beat Ged Hall and Graham Ruck made it 4-0 with a win over John Hodgson.

Martin Hodgson pulled two frames back with a comfortable win over Keith Carrington before John Clarke secured the 4-4 draw when he comprehensively defeated Dave Whyler 2-0.

Breaks: J. Clarke 24, 37, 33.

In the Launchburys Division Two, BSC 21 continue to climb the table with a 5-3 victory over second-placed BSC 7.

The opening frames were shared between Kevin Hirst and Jim Hartley.

Jason Pocklington put BSC 7 3-1 ahead with a comfortable win over Jack Skinner.

Jamie Traves levelled the match at 3-3 by defeating Chris Hirst before the final two frames of the night went the way of BSC 21 as Thomas Vamplew beat Craig Churchman to secure BSC 21 a 5-3 win.

West End clung on to top spot on the table, thanks to a fortunate win over BSC 9.

Kev Stait and Gav Hallgarth shared two even frames to start procedings. Callum Simmons put BSC 9 3-1 ahead by defeating Darryl Green.

John Bell then levelled the scores at 3-3 with a hard-fought win over Nathan Cock and West End were awarded the last two frames and a 5-3 win when BSC 9 were unable to provide a fourth player.

Breaks: T. Vamplew 27.