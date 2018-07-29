Sign up for Friday night darts league

The Boston Snooker Centre Friday Night Individual Darts League had a record payout of prizes last season in all four Divisions.

The Premiership champion Dave Hasnip won £310 for first place.

The league are hoping for a record year next season that will start late September or early October.

The entry fee is £5 and closing date for new entries is August 31.

All last year players are automatically entered, and those players not wishing to compete are asked to let organisers know.

More details are available by calling 01205 369018.