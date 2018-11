Boston and District AC are staging their 10th annual Poppy Run at the B-Hive on Sunday.

The event will begin at Punchbowl Lane with the main race, of five miles, starting at 11am.

A two-mile curtain-raising fun run begins at 10am.

This will be followed by the Act of Remembrance.

All proceeds are donated to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Entry forms are available from www.bostonand districtac.com .