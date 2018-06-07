Silver lining for BADAC’s Quantrill in Hull

Boston and District AC’s younger members competed in the second of this season’s Humberside League matches at the Costello Stadium in Hull on Saturday.

The programme included age group combined events and Hayden Quantrill secured the under 11 boys’ silver medal when he finished second in the triathlon contest.

To claim runners up position, Hayden achieved a good all round series of results and recorded 13.5 secs in the 80m, cleared 2.85m in long jump and threw an impressive 24.94m in the vortex challenge.

In his first competition for the Gold Tops in the same under 11 boys’ section, Lloyd Thorn clocked 2 mins 26.9 secs in the 600m.

He also cleared 1.98m in long jump and recorded 10.77m in the vortex for a promising debut.

In the under11 girls’ age group, Ronnie Grey produced a personal best performance in long jump (3.34m) and also ran 80m in 13.2 secs before throwing the vortex 11.10m.

Jack Clark-Atkins produced three good performances, recording 14.1 secs over 80m, 3.31m in long jump and 23.58m in the vortex, just missing out on a top-three place.

At under 13 level Megan Reid improved her long jump PB by recording a clearance of 3.54m, clocking 16.4 secs in the 100m and putting the shot 4.84m.

In the same age category, Georgia Ward clocked 17.6 secs in the 100m and recorded a leap of 2.36m in long jump and produced an encouraging shot putt of 5.51m.

In the under nine boys’ age group, Devan Quantrill clocked 14.1 secs for 70m, recorded a leap of 1.35m in long jump and 10.34m in the vortex.