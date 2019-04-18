Silverstone test as Clarke steps up

Aaron Clarke is making the step up to the Superstock 1000 championship this year.

The Coningsby rider is looking forward to the new challenge in his first race, held at Silverstone over the Easter weekend of April 19-21.

Riding a BMW this year, Clarke took part in some winter testing at Cartagena in Spain where he got to grips with the new bike and made adjustments during his four days of testing.

“I loved my time in Spain getting to grips with the big girl,” he said.

“We encountered a few issues with the brakes and electronics on the first two days but then we made some huge steps forward on days three and four and ended up with a really good feel for the bike.

“Just before the first wheel of 2019 turns, I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point.

“It’s been a flat out off season and there is still plenty to do ahead of round one, but we are getting there.”

Clarke will have three races to contest, two on Saturday, with a few minutes stop for refuelling and tyre change, plus a third on Sunday.

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice one 12.15pm, free practice two 4.55pm; Saturday - qualifying 9.40am, race one and two (24 laps each) 2.45pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.15am, 24-lap race 2.55pm.