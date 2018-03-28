Simpson ends unbeaten after thrilling race

Mickie Simpson was involved in a speedway double this weekend.

Returning to Peterborough Speedway for some rides on his 125, he was joined by Jack Bell, Ashton Vale and Taya Thirtle for some exciting racing.

Mickie finished unbeaten after three races, the most thrilling of which being the second heat, in which he powered back from third to nick victory.

He tried the dirt line, which didnt work, allowing Ashton to take the lead with Jack second.

Mickie chased them down, cutting back to the inside line to get under Jack coming out of turn two in the final lap, before a third-bend copy to get under Ashton to take the lead.

The previous day Mickie was in action at Mildenhall for the first time as he got some vital track time on the 500 machine.