The first 18-hole competition took place after the Winter Roll-Ups for the Boston Golf Club Ladies’s Section last Wednesday.

The format was a singles par/bogey competition with full handicap allowance for the Skene Shield.

Ruth Simpson, playing off 9, won 3 down,

The runner-up was Yvonne Shaffarczyk, playing off 18, with 4 down,

Third position went to Hilary Calvert, playing off 21, also 4 down.

Pictured is Ruth with the Skene Shield.