Simpson returns to speedway action, before preparing to defend his British grasstrack title

Mickie Simpson will return to speedway action on Saturday, before preparing to defend his British title.

After a long winter lay off, with his engines stripped and rebuilt ready for this season, the Wrangle teenager will take to the track at Redcar for some demo races on his 500cc machine with the British Young Lions.

Mickie’s first grasstrack meeting will be on April 6 at Gosbeck, Ipswich, where he will again compete in the youth 250cc class.

This was the class which saw Mickie take the British title last year.