Singleton puts on a show at pool presentation

The Boston Wednesday Invitational Pool League held its presentation night, with current World Masters Champion Callum Singleton putting on an exhibition.

Singleton has recently qualified for the men’s England pool team and has previously played for his country in the junior, under 21 and 23 age groups.

Town Singles winner Darran Adams, left, with Callum Singleton. hr8I7gkUgugPIxlzIvNp

He presented trophies to the leagues winners and runners-up, as well as playing frames against them.

Singleton took on locals in more than 20 frames on the night, only losing three, total to Stuart Whitaker, Danny Horgan and James Shaw.

Roll of honour: Division One - winners Sportsman C, runners-up Sportsman E, Singles Stats winner Dave Lovelace (New Inn B); Division Two - winners Kirton Leisure, runners-up Little Peacock, Singles Stats winner Dale Sawer (Little Peacock), Singles winner Stephen Carey (Golden Lion B), runner-up Jimmy Moon (Flying Club B); Division Three - winners Unicorn A, runners-up BSC C; Singles stats winner Nicky Rodgers (Unicorn A), Singles winner Andy Bird (Queen Of Spades), runner-up Liam Elleray (BSC C); Doubles - winners Craig Lee & Danny Horgan (Sportsman D), runners-up Jay Adams & Adam Johnson (Sportsman E); Captains Cup - winner Jay Adams (Sportsman E), runner-up Jasper Borrill (Sportsman A); Over 45s - winner Gary Willis (Sportsman C), runner-up Darran Adams (Sportsman E); World Rules - winner Stuart Whitaker (Sportsman C), runner-up Darran Adams (Sportsman E); Team KO - winners BSC B, runners-up Sportsman C; Team KO Plate - winners Little Peacock, runners-up New Inn B, Town Singles - winner Darran Adams (Sportsman E), runner-up Steve Lamyman (Sportsman D).

The AGM for the upcoming season will be held today (Wednesday) from 7.30pm at Boston Snooker Centre.