Six runners complete first 10k

Six Boston Community Runners ran their first 10k after taking part in the club’s Couch 2 5k scheme.

Maria Baker, Dawn Skinner, Debra Petley, Anita Young, Dawn Cobb and Nicola Housam all competed in the recent Woodhall Spa 10k.

They took up running by joining the scheme, which encourages beginners to complete a 5k run - and then offers them the chance to go even further.

Their first lesson entailed a jog for just 30 seconds.

From there the lessons gradually build up stamina until the runners achieved their first goal, a 5K run.

The six runners doubled their orignal target at the Woodhall event last weekend.

All completed the distance and the smiles as they approached the finish line to cheering crowds were evident for those watching.

Maria said: “I’m proof! If I can achieve this, anyone can, honestly.

“I’d have never believed I could do this, but I have.

“It’s not about speed. People get worried they’ll be too slow, they won’t be. It’s all about keeping going.”