Skinner is Boston Golf Club champion

Michael Skinner is the Boston Golf Club champion for 2018.

The club championship was held at the Cowbridge course, where Skinner finished on top with a gross 152.

Pam King and Ann Hodgson with the trophy.

He also claimed first place in the nett category with 144 and claimed the Killick Trophy with a 76 gross.

The first Rabbit was R. McGowan (150), with R. Lenton in top spot in the 55-plus category (152).

T. Emberton was first Junior (146).

Eight Pairs played in Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section’s Suzanne Cooper Cup.

This foursomes stroke play medal competition handicap event allowed half of combined handicaps.

Winning with 72 nett were Lady President Ann Hodgson and Pam King.

The runners-up on countback were Lady Captain Janet Read, with Hilary Calvert, also 72 nett. Third position went to Anne Wallhead and Kathleen Yates with 72.5 nett.