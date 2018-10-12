Smith bags the Foster Trophy

A stableford score of 40 lifted the Foster Trophy for Brian Smith at Boston Golf Club.

His score was one better than runner up T. Dawson, who scored 39 stableford points.

In a closely fought competition, several players finished on 38, just two points behind the winner.

Of these, A Ransom took third place on count back from J. Welberry fourth and D. Cartwright fifth.

Winner of the 12 and under handicap section was N Timby (37).

T. McDonald (38) took the honours in the 13-18 section and A. Logan (36) topped the 19-28 section.

Overall winner Brian Smith is pictured with club president Pete Pearson (right).