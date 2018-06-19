Snapped chain ends Drury return

Snetterton played host to the fourth round of the Superstock 1000 championship at the weekend, where Jack Drury was contesting his first meeting of the season.

The Old Leake rider, who has been suffering with an arm pump, was unfortunate to not finish the race due to the chain snapping on the Jak D Racing/Proctor and Associates Kawasaki.

Free practice and qualifying went well for the Lincolnshire rider and he shaved more than half a second from his personal best lap time.

Starting the 14 lap affair from the 11th row he got away well at the start, making up seven places and up into 26th position at the end of the opening lap. He continued to progress through the field passing Jordan Rushby on lap four to move into 24th place.

He then headed after the next group of riders and was up to 21st position on lap seven when disaster struck and his chain snapped.

He was near enough to the pits to be able to coast home, but disappointed to be forced out as he was poised to break into the top 20 and not too far away from a points-scoring position.

“I am naturally disappointed to be unable to finish the race but looking at the positives I beat my personal best this weekend and learned loads more about the bike electronics and suspension and moved forwards as a rider,” Drury said.

The next round is north of the border at Knockhill in Scotland over the weekend of July 6-8.