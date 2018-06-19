Snetterton positives for G&S team

All three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders enjoyed some good race action at Snetterton on Sunday.

Milo Ward finished his race in fifth place for the Wyberton-based team, followed by Ben Luxton in seventh, while Tom Fisher was 21st in his race.

Fisher had made a massive step forward with the big Kawasaki in the Superstock 1000 class during free practice and qualifying, but once the race got underway the bike didn’t quite have the same feel.

But he was able to get up into the top 20 and mid race was running in 17th place although he faded in the latter stages to finish in 21st place.

Milo Ward was riding well in the Superstock 600 class and was in a battle for the podium throughout the race but just as he was poised to move forward the red flag curtailed the race action and a result was declared at 10-laps distance with Ward in a close fifth place.

Ben Luxton settled well on his return to the team and, considering he came in at the last minute was fast from the off.

He rode well and was also involved in the battle at the front, recording personal best lap times in the class. He completed the race in seventh place.

The next round is at Knockhill in Scotland on July 6-8 where the team will be taking just the two stock 600 riders as Tom will be absent.