Snooker competitions are drawn

The Boston Snooker League’s competition draws have been made.

Thompson & Richardson Town Cup, round two (best of five frames): Sean Swinburn v Craig Fitter, Craig Lee v Tom Hill, Matt Bradbury v Carl Rowe, Graham Cripsey v Brian Cox, Paul Revell v Gary Charlton, Spencer Dawkins v Carl Manning, Darren Christian v Dale Sawer, Vince Fitter v Jason Bates.

Johnson Motors Warth Doubles Cup, quarter-finals (best of three frames, handicap competition): Craig Churchman & Jason Pocklington v Gary Middleton & Dale Sawer, Carl Rowe & Darren Christian v Julian Furnell & Louis Wong, Paul Revell & Charlie Rolfe v Jason Bates & Chrissy Allwood, Carl Baily & Paul Raymond v Joe Welch & Tom Hill.

Fitters Roofing Mowbray Cup, second round (best of three frames, handicap competition): Stuart Whitaker v John Sharp, Dean Simmons v Dale Sawer, Nathan Cock v Chrissy Allwood, Gordon Russell v Mike Deal, Andy Upsall v Luke Arons, Ben Wrigglesworth v Carl Baily, Jamie Rushin v Matt Bradbury, Adam Cartwright v Paul Revell.

Bowmans Plastering Leagill Cup, quarter-finals (best of three frames): Craig Fitter v Paul Revell, Darren Christian v Rick Ladds, Graham Cripsey v Stuart Whitaker, Craig Lee v Matt Bradbury.

Launchburys Seniors Cup, quarter-finala (best of three frames, handicap competition): John Vines v Dave Russell, Stephen Cock v Mike Deal, Paul Argyle v Gordon Russell, Jim Hartley v Paul Leary.

Mark Ferguson Music Men’s Own Cup, qyarter-finals (best of three frames, handicap competition): Charlie Rolfe v Paul Leary, Dean Simmons v John Vines, Paul Revell v Liam South, Mike Deal v Paul Spencer.

Retro Gaming Heaven Team Knockout, quarter-finals (handicap competition): Shodfriars 20 v BSC 4, BSC 10 v BSC 9, Cons 5 v Cons 7, Don 1 v BSC 2.

Kamelion Services Premier Singles Cup, first round (best of three frames): Matt Povey v Sam Dawson, Liam South v Paul Spencer, Paul Revell v Jamie Turner, Sam Hill v Brett Skinner, Adam Cartwright v Charlie Rolfe, David Cutting v Matt Turner, Mike Marshall v Ben Wrigglesworth, Joe Hardstaff v Chris Spencer.

Kirton Leisure Division One Singles Cup, semi-finals (best of five frames): Gordon Russell v Dale Sawer, Mike Deal v Gary Middleton.

Launchburys Division Two Singles Cup, quarter-finals (best of three frames): Andy Bird v Jimmy Birtwhistle, Paul Leary v Dan Thompson, Craig Churchman v Nathan Cock, Jason Pocklington v Chris Hirst.