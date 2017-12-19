Snooker league leaders held by Shoddys

Top-of-the-tree Donington 1 visited second-placed Shodfriars 20 - and were held to a draw in the Boston Snooker League’s Acorn Taxis Super League.

They took an early lead as Stuart Atkin defeated Darren Christian, only for Carl Rowe to level the match with a win over Graham Cripsey.

Craig Fitter put the away side ahead again by besting Joe Welch, but Tom Hill’s victory over Sean Swinburn ensured the match finished 4-4.

BSC 4 raced into a 6-0 lead at BSC 10 thanks to wins for Craig Lee, Nathan Barton and Dan Horgan over Carl Baily, Nick Hanson and Andy Upsall.

The last match saw Dan Burt and John Calvey draw giving the 4 a 7-1 triumph.

BSC 3 hosted BSC 11 and things started evenly as Neil Hutson and Luke Arons drew.

Nigel Robinson’s win over John Sharp gave the 3 the lead before Matt Bradbury struck back with a win against Chris Ellis to level the game.

The match finished 4-4 when Andy Swan and Adam Cammack played out a draw.

Gary Charlton and Stuart Whitaker drew with Nigel Brasier and Chrissy Allwood in the first two matches as BSC 2 hosted Donington 9.

Carl Manning overcame Lee Ford to put Donington ahead and a 5-3 win for the away side was completed when Grant Marshall and Jason Bates split frames.

Breaks: Tom Hill 70, 30, Jason Bates 40, Nigel Robinson 35, Matt Bradbury 32, Stuart Atkin 30, Luke Arons 30.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League, Paul Goodacre beat Joe Hardstaff to put Cons 7 ahead at BSC 5.

Pete Grooby and Sam Hill split frames against Charlie Rolfe and Dean Simmons.

Paul Revell completed a 6-2 win for cons with a victory over Sam Dawson.

BSC 8 took the lead away against BSC 16 thanks to a win for Shaun Dunmore over Brett Skinner.

That win was the difference as the rest of the matchups were split by Stan Matthews, Mick Marshall and Paul Spencer against Steve Greensmith, Adam Norton and Gary Dunmore.

Wins for Ben Wrigglesworth, Matt Turner and Chris Spencer of Cons 6 over BSC 12’s Alan Laws, Simon Wood and Graham Day gave the home side a strong lead, and the match finished 7-1 when Tom Brazil and Alan Peck drew.

Kirton 5’s Steve Sharp drew with Paul Oyitch of BSC 20 to start the match before Kirton took the lead as Jamie Brinkley defeated Danny Newton.

BSC 20 mounted a strong challenge in the second half of the match as wins for Luis Hoyles and Daley Richardson over Julian Furnell and Andy Bush gave them a 5-3 win.

Breaks: Stan Matthews 33, Paul Revell 31, 25, Gary Dunmore 28,Daley Richardson 28, Paul Spencer 23, Ben Wrigglesworth 23, Pete Grooby 23, Paul Oyitch 20, Tom Brazil 20.

There was only one game in the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One.

Cons 2 hosted Shoddys 3, with Keith Carrington and Jim Ely drawing before Gary Middleton put the Cons ahead by overcoming Geoff Snade.

The lead was maintained by Dale Sawer and Dick Crunkhorn sharing frames, but the match finished 4-4 when Cons did not have a fourth man.

In the Kingston Construction Division Two, BSC 17 took the lead against table-topping Cons 3 thanks to Pete Lowe getting the better of Adam Johnson.

Cons drew level and then took the lead after wins for Scott Gray and Paddy Kearns over Trev Woodman and Jim Hartley, but the game finished level as Paul Leary beat Rob Carter.

Gav Hallgarth and Kev Hirst drew as BSC 9 hosted BSC 7, before the 9 took the lead when Callum Simmons beat Craig Churchman.

That win was the difference maker as the last two matchups were split by Nathan Cock and Dan Thompson against Chris Hirst and Jason Pocklington.

Breaks: Scott Gray 28, Callum Simmons 24, Nathan Cock 22, Dan Johnson 20.