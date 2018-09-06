Snooker league unveils it’s new sponsor

The Boston Snooker League has a new sponsor.

Zhahed Younis, of Acorn Taxis, is pictured shaking on the deal with Paul Argyle from the Boston league.

The competition will now be known as the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League for the next three years.

The league has four divisions, with six clubs from Boston, Kirton and Donington competing, with players travelling from a 30 mile radius.

The snooker league is pleased to have encouraged new young players into the league, via a free coaching programme and competition, which is planned to run again this year.

The season starts on Monday, September 10, with all the top players taking part in the Jubilee Cup this Sunday at Boston Snooker Centre.