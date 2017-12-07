Snow joke, it’s tight at the sportshall contest

The third match in the Boston and District Athletic Club series of junior sportshall athletics events at the B-Hive produced a nail-biting contest, with the winners in doubt right up to the final round of competition.

Two teams were in contention for first place with Snow & Away finishing on 125 points, just edging ahead of Rapid Reindeers, who had a total of 123 points.

Third place was also a closely-run thing with Christmas Dinner securing their place ahead of Speedy Snow when their challenge melted away in the final few events on the programme.

Snow & Away’s team captain Megan Reid earned a clean sweep, winning all the under 13 age group events.

On the track, Megan showed improved and recorded 23.9 secs in the two laps, 36.8 secs for three laps and 1 min 21.6 secs for six laps.

She cleared 5.01m in standing triple jump, 1.68m in standing long jump and achieved a score of 74 in speed bounce, plus a height of 42cm in vertical jump.

Two under 11 athletes contributed to Snow & Away’s victory with Jessica Frick winning both standing long jump with a leap of 1.68m and speed bounce with an accumulation of 74 bounds.

She claimed seconds in four other events, clocking 23.3 secs in the two laps, 36.6 secs in the three laps and 51.2 secs in four laps.

She raised her vertical jump to 42cm.

In a very competitive under 11 category, Issy Reid’s highest finishing positions were in chest push, when she was joint third with a throw of 3.25m, and standing long jump, fourth with a leap of 1.45m.

Fourth member of the victorious Snow & Away team was Devan Quantrill, who won all three under seven running events, recording 26.6 secs (two Laps), 42.7 secs (three laps) and 59.5 secs (four laps ) and cleared 1.28m in standing long jump.

Rapid Reindeers leader Georgia Ward secured five second places in the under 13 section. Georgia claimed runners-up points in two laps (25.4 secs), chest push (4m), vertical jump (33cm), standing long jump (1.55m) and standing triple jump (4.23m).

At under 11 level Eleanor Lydiatt made a good contribution to Rapid Reindeers’ points total, winning five individual events and finishing second in the remaining three competitions.

Eleanor crossed the finish line first in all three track races, clocking 23.2 secs for two laps, 36.2 secs for three laps and 50.3 secs for four laps.

She also gained maximum points in standing triple jump with a clearance of 4.68m before claiming joint first position in the balance test, with a time of 30 secs.

Lea Frick was almost as successful in the under nine age group, finishing first in two laps (27.1 secs), balance test (14.7 secs) and chest push (4.34m) and contributed second place points in all the other challenges in the age group.

The fourth member of the Rapid Reindeer team was Lloyd Thorn, who won the under nine four laps in 60.4 secs, vertical jump with a leap measuring 28cm, speed Bounce with a total of 43, standing triple jump with 3.58m and standing long jump clearing 1.30m.

Team Christmas Dinner was captained by Tilly Dash, one of three under 11 athletes drawn in the third finishing quartet.

In a very competitive age group, Tilly’s best performances were third-place finishes in three laps, balance test and standing long jump.

In the same age group Hayden Quantrill contributed second-place points through the four laps (53.7 secs) and third-place points in two laps, balance test, speed bounce, chest push and standing long jump.

Completing the Christmas Dinner team was six-year-old Noah Donnelly-Capes, who won the under seven vertical jump with a leap of 27cm, standing triple jump with 3.30m, speed bounce on a total of 35 and standing long jump with a clearance of 1.30m.

Alex Frick led Speedy Snow from the front with a series of second positions achieved in the under 13 age group.

These runner-up places included three laps in 39.9 secs., six laps in 1 min 28.6 secs, balance test in a time of 20.1 secs, jointly the chest push with 4m and vertical jump with 33cm.

Under 11 Ewan Hourihan won the standing long jump with a clearance of 1.80m and added third places in three laps, four laps and standing triple jump.

Ronnie Grey won the under 11 chest push with a distance of 3.75m and added joint third place points in standing long jump to provide further good support for Speedy Snow.

The fourth match in the BADAC Sportshall Athletics series will be held on the morning of Saturday, January 6 at the B-Hive, Punchbowl Lane.