Split decisions go against fighters

Boston Amateur Boxing Club fighters competed on a show at Attleborough, the trio all up against home-town opponents.

Top of the bill was Boston’s seasoned veteran Tommy Upsall, facing home favourite Levi Dennis.

Upsall, who would box everyday if he could, was confident of putting on a great display, having featured at the shows in Attlebourgh for a number of years.

Both men started the contest at pace, Upsall using his powerful hooks and head movement to great effect.

Dennis came back in the second round, using both speed and youth to his advantage.

Both knew they needed the final round to secure victory, and it was closely contested, Dennis awarded the split decision after both fighters were greeted with a standing ovation at the bell.

Dylan Harmon fought in his 20th bout, coming up against Charlie Connaughton.

The Boston bantamweight always puts on a great display and again he didn’t fail to impress.

Harmon used his jab to great effect and had Connaughton on his back foot.

The second round was much the same and it seemed to the packed crowd that the Boston lad was winning the bout.

The final round saw Connaughton go for broke while Harmon impressed his coaches with cracking counter punching.

At the final bell it was the Attleborough man that was awarded a split decision win, much to the dismay of the Boston man and his coaches.

Also in action was Shourn Harber, competing in a skills bout.

Shourn came up against Shane Price and both boys wanted to impress.

They both displayed neat ability and did themselves and their clubs proud.