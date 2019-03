The Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue squash team unveiled their latest sponsor on Monday night at Boston Fire Station.

Jeff Skinner, himself a retired firefighter, of JRS Environmental Services has backed the team.

The season starts with the Fire Service National Squash Championship in May at Nottingham.

Jeff is pictured with team members Ady Proctor, Simon Jackson and Jason Green. Mark Housam was not in the photo due to operational commitments.