Spooner keeps his cool to claim second PGA EuroPro Tour win

Billy Spooner kept his cool to win the play-off and secure his second PGA EuroPro Tour championship of the year.

Competing in the Newmachar Golf Club Challenge in Aberdeen, the Bostonian overcame the elements and rival Thomas Robson to land the £10,000 winners’ cheque.

“It’s a good feeling. The first one, I was a bit more nervous than the second,” admitted Spooner, who also won the Matchroom Sport Championship back in June.

“I went close a few times after but this time I felt good, like I knew what I had to do to win it a bit more.”

As Storm Ali battered the Scottish countryside the event was cut to two rounds, with round one played over Wednesday and Thursday.

Spooner set the pace in round one, carding two eagles and three birdies between holes two and eight to finish day one on -7 on the par-72 course.

He then finished Friday’s second round on -3, but a -6 from Robson forced a play-off decider.

After the first two holes were tied, Spooner - with his dad Andy acting as his caddy - shot a birdie on the third to claim victory.

“I didn’t realise I had to birdie the last hole to win,” Spooner said of his second round.

“I had a two-shot lead on the 16th but he birdied the 16th and 18th to force a play-off.

“I just had to keep playing my game and I birdied the third hole to win it. I was buzzing.”

The win took Spooner’s earnings on the tour to £26,205.45 and he currently sits third in the Order of Merit behind leader Mark Young and Boston’s Dave Coupland.

While he banked the money from his opening championship win, Spooner admitted he may now be tempted to put a deposit down for a car.

But more importantly for him are the upcoming Tour Championships at the Desert Springs Indiana course in Almeria, Spain, later this month and European Tour Qualifying School.

Spooner’s successes this year have seen him placed in round two of Q School, where he is hungry to book his place among the sport’s elite.

“That’s the big one. That’s where everyone wants to be,” he added.

Boston’s Coupland and Jordan Wrisdale both finished T26 in Aberdeen, both taking home £406.82 from finishing on -2.