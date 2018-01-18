Sportshall Rockets are fired up

The second half of the Boston and District Athletic Club series of Junior Sportshall Athletics matches at The B-Hive got off to a good start last weekend.

In the under seven section, Noah Donnelly-Coles was a member of the winning New Year Rockets team.

He won speed bounce with a total of 26, cleared 3.33m in standing long jump and leapt 25cm in the vertical jump.

In the same age group, Mia Clark Atkins, for runners-up Sonic the Hedgehog, achieved 2.75m in standing triple jump, 1.10m in standing long jump and recorded 2.75m in chest push.

In the under nine competitions, Frankie Walker won four field events for third-placed team Dream.

Frankie was first in speed bounce with 44, standing triple jump with a leap of 3.56m, standing long jump with a clearance of 1.45m and vertical jump with a height of 31cm.

Frankie also finished second in chest push (3.00m.)

Lloyd Thorn, for Sonic the Hedgehog, won chest push with a distance of 3.75m and claimed second position in speed bounce, achieving a total of 34, standing triple jump with 3.42m, standing long jump with 1.25m and vertical jump, reaching a height of 29cm.

Devan Quantrill’s best performances were in the under nine standing triple jump, with 3.31m and chest push with a distance of 3.25m.

Beth Hourihan shared first place in the chest push, clearing 3.75m and leapt 3.23 in standing triple jump.

Eight under 11 athletes produced a series of close competitions.

For the Dream team, Millie Walker won four of the five field contests, prevailing in speed bounce with 49, standing triple jump with 4.61m, standing long jump, clearing 1.90m, and vertical jump with a leap measuring 43cm.

Ronnie Grey, Harry Dash and Jack Clark-Atkins shared first place points in chest push, all clearing 4.25m.

Ronnie also achieved 3.83m in standing long jump and 34cm in vertical jump.

Harry cleared 1.20m in standing long jump and 3.85m in standing triple jump.

Jack claimed third place in speed bounce with a total of 43 and leapt 4.23m in standing long jump.

Ewan Hourihan claimed second places in standing triple jump with 4.58m and standing long jump, clearing 1.80m and finished third in vertical jump with a height of 40cm.

Eleanor Lyddiatt added second-place points to the New Year Rockets’ total, in both speed bounce (46) and vertical jump (41cm).

For the same team, Issy Reid claimed third-place points in standing triple jump with a clearance of 4.36m and recorded 3.50m in chest push.

Hayden Quantrill’s best performances were in standing triple jump 4.13m and speed bounce, where he gained a total of 38.

At under 13 level, Megan Reid captained Hedgehogs and triumphed in all field events, recording 46 for speed bounce, 4.98m for standing triple jump, 4.25m chest push, 1.80m in standing long jump and 35cm in vertical jump.

Georgia Ward led New Year Rockets to victory, finishing second in speed bounce with 38, standing triple jump clearing 4.13m and standing long jump.

Tilly Dash, for Dream, claimed second place points in chest push with a distance of 3.75m and vertical jump with a height of 33cm.

In the final analysis, New Year Rockets won with 137 points with Sonic the Hedgehog second on 132 points.

Dream were third with 128 points.