Squash players in nationals action

Simon Jackson, Ady Proctor, Jason Green and Mark Richardson represented Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at the Fire Service Squash Nationals.

Jackson, Proctor and Green all come from Boston, with Richardson coming from Grantham.

In the main squash competion, Richardson, Housam and Jackson suffered first-round defeats, Green losing in the second round. Proctor eased into semi finals before losing to Glynn Saunders.

In the over 35s squash main event, Green, Jackson and Housam suffered first-round defeats, while Proctor made it to the final before pulling out due to injury.

In the over 45s event, Housam, Richardson and Jackson all suffered early defeats, Proctor making it to the final, before losing 3-1.

The over 50s category saw Richardson beaten in the first round.

In the racketball main round, Jackson suffered a second-round defeat.

The squash plate saw Jackson beaten in the first round, Housam and Richardson exiting in the second round.

The over 35s plate saw jackson beaten in the first round, Green and Housam both reaching the second round.

In the over 45s squash plate, Jackson, Housam and Richardson all suffered early defeats.

In the over 50s plate, Richardson made it to the semis before losing.

The racketball plate saw Jackson make it through to the semis before losing.

Proctor and Jackson have been selected to represent the British Fire Service squash team again this year.

Dave Parsons was also due to attend but could not compete due to personal reasons.