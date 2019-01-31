Stableford shuffle success for trio

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’s Section competed in a stableford shuffle last week.

Four teams of three and a quartet competed over 10 holes, where three players scored on par threes, two players on par fours and one player on par fives.

The winning team with 37 stableford points were Ann Gullick, Chris Sherriff and Jane Marriott.

The runners up were the fourball of Chris Needham, Lynn Worthington, Jean Markham and Anita Pritchard, scoring 28 points on adjustment.

The quartet of Neil Timby, R. Whitley, Zac Wrisdale and Terry Dawson won Boston Golf Club’s Par Three Am-Am this weekend.

They scored 94 points to see off G. Tyler, B. Smith, G. Tempest ad P. Stocks in second (90) and third-placed J. Welberry, J. Lavery, P. Sale and M. Wood (89).

Trry, Neil and Zac are pictured with Club Captain Philip Sale.