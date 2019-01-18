Stableford success for golfer Timby

Neil Timby won the Monthly Stableford at Boston Golf Club on Sunday.

He carded 41 points to take top spot and is pictured with Club Captain Philip Sale.

Results: 1 N. Timby 41, 2 P.A. Keal 40, 3 J. Hadwick 40, 4 M. Ransom 38, 5 R. Stokes 38; Categories - A. Green 37, M. Arnold 37, P. Kelly 34.

A 10-hole roll-up saw 15 members of Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’s Section in action.

The format was a stableford scoring fun game.

On the first three holes played only one player could score, two players on the next three and all three scoring on seven, eight and nine.

The final hole returned to just one player scoring.

The winners were Jane Marriott, Pam King and Lynn Worthington, scoring 39 points.

The runners-up were Pam Hyde, Ann Gullick and Jacquie Short with 34 points.