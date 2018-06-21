Stamp makes his mark with open victory

Mick Stamp won last Tuesday’s Open at Westwood Lakes.

A total of 26 anglers took to Swallow Lake for the match.

The weather has really been effecting the fishing lately, but anglers have recorded some good weights.

Stamp took the match by a clear margin by fishing down his edges to catch a mixed bag to weigh 164lb 0oz from peg four.

In second was last Sunday’s winner Mark Taylor and Ray Redwood was third.

Results: 1 Mick Stamp (Preston innovations/Sonu Baits) peg 4, 164lb 0oz; 2 Mark Taylor (Westwood Lakes) Peg 21, 115lb 3oz; 3 Ray Redwood (Westwood Lakes) peg 14, 113lb 13oz; 4 G. Topham (Westwood Lakes) peg 3, 105lb 7oz.

Fifty anglers competed on Skylark and Falcon lakes on Thursday, with Paul Oglsbee taking the match on Skylark fishing pellets down the edge to weigh in with 164lb 7oz from peg 33.

In second place was George Knight, using similar tactics on Falcon from peg 3 to catch a mixed bag, weighing in with 128lb 8oz.

Kev Wilson was third from peg 14 on Skylark.

He returned with a weight of 118lb 14oz.

Results: 1. Paul Oglsbee (Markuyu) Skylark Peg 33, 164lb 7oz; 2. George Knight (Burts Baits) Falcon Peg 3, 128lb 8oz; Kev Wilson (Westwood Lakes) Skylark Peg 14, 118lb 14oz; 4. Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) Falcon Peg 5, 117lb 12oz; David Hardgate (Westwood Lakes) Skylark Peg 38, 109lb 10oz.