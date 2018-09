Powerlifter Sarah Stanhope claimed bronze when representing Great Britain at the Western European Powerlifting Championships in Norway.

In Hamar, lifts of 175kg in the squat, 100kg in the bench press and 160kg in the deadlift gave her a new personal best total of 335kg, which moved her up to third in the UK rankings overall out of all weight classes on the Wilkes system.

Sarah Stanhope on the podium (right).

Sarah, from Wrangle, is coached by Horncastle Powerlifting Club’s Marc Giles.