Stark brothers ready for banger event

The 2018 banger season is set to start at King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena – and Boston drivers will find themselves amongst the action.

With almost 170 competitors spread over the 1500cc Bangers, 2L Bangers and Junior Bangers, Saturday promises to be a busy night.

The 1500cc Bangers are contesting the 2017 National Championship after it was postponed in December when the snow hit.

The 2016 Banger National Points champion Lyndon Stark will head the Boston challenge for the National Championship.

Lyndon recently led his brothers to victory in the 1500cc Banger Icebreaker Team Championship, which took place last month.

After a number of near misses this was the first team title to be landed by Team Stark.

And with it being in the same class as Saturday’s main event, Lyndon will enter the event full of confidence.

So will his brother Lloyd, who has also qualified for his spot on the grid.

Looking to join Lyndon and Lloyd in the main event through the last chance race is brother Liam Stark.

Also in the last chance race are Scott Graves, Luke Nieuwenburg, Nicky Denman, Martin Reeson, Alex Tebbs and Mark Baggley.

The Junior Bangers will see Ryan Nieuwenburg in action.