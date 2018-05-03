Storr wins the Haslam competition

Boston West Seniors played for the Barry Haslam Trophy, and it was Graham Storr who came out the victor, managing to avoid the groundsmen, who were working on extending bunkers around the course.

In only his second round in six months, Graham had a very consistent game and came in with a very good score of 38 points.

Peter Kelly was second with 36 points and Stewart Pikett third with 35 points.

The nearest the pin on hole two was won by Trevor Morris, and nearest the pin in two on hole 17 was won by captain Bill Laing, being just 7ft from the pin.