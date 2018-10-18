Strong run from Roark

Boston and District Athletic Club distance runners enjoyed lovely dry, warm and sunny weather at the first of this season’s Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League matches at Woodhall Spa.

The firm underfoot conditions along the forest tracks at Ostlers Plantation gave the competitors a good opportunity to test early-season form.

In the under 20, senior and veteran men’s event over 8,649m, three Gold Tops made a promising start to their winter season.

James Roark ran strongly from the start, finally finishing further forward than in his 2017 efforts in the league, claiming 15th position and recording 33 mins 23 secs.

Second counter for the BADAC team was Ollie Trainer in 32nd place (35 mins 29 secs) with Ollie Lammiman completing the team in 39th (36 mins 15 secs).

Clara Dunbavin finished sixth in the under 20 women’s contest over 5,766m, 36th overall in the combined under 20, senior women’s race (30 mins 15 secs).

Emma Penson entered the funnel not far behind, clocking 30 mins 36 secs for 32nd place and 38th overall.

Alex Frick and Megan Reid successfully made the transition from track to cross country, competing over 2,883m at under 13 girls’ level.

Alex finished in 14th position, clocking 14 mins 09 secs.

Megan claimed 17th place in 15 mins 21 secs.

In the under 11 girls’ event, combined with the under 11 boys’ competition and run over a single 1,604m lap, Jessica Frick finished third girl and 11th overall.

Issy Reid crossed the line in 29th position.