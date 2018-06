Stu’s right on time

Stuart Bartholomew has won the Boston Wheelers’ time trial series.

He is pictured with his trophy after gaining the best results from the 10-mil TT events this year.

Youngsters have also been in action at the latest Wheelers’ Go-Ride event.

Races are held at Tattershall.

Results: Under eight girls - 1 Poppy Sowden (Lincoln Wheelers), 2 Caitlin McCauley (Lincoln Wheelers), 3 Darcie Parrot (Sleaford Wheelers); Under eight boys - 1 Thomas Cragg (Sleaford Wheelers), 2 Seth Bush (Baston), 3 Oliver Kirkham (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 10 girls - 1= Isla Earth (Sleaford Wheelers), Orla Durnin (Sleaford Wheelers), 3= Sofia Kent (VC Lincoln), Charlotte Parnell (Boston Wheelers), Isla Wainwright (Boston Wheelers); Under 10 boys - 1 Oliver Turnbull (Boston Wheelers), 2 Aaron Walker (Lincoln Wheelers), 3 Arthur Morley (Boston Wheelers); Under 12 girls - 1 Jael Maw (Team Flare), 2 Jenna Hooton (Boston Wheelers), 3 Jessica Woollas (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 12 boys - 1 Matthew Kent (VC Lincoln), 2 Thomas Allis (North East Lindsey), 3= Stan Roberts (Leigh Premier), Felix Earth (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 14 girls - 1 Paige Elding, 2 Abigail Saggs (Sleaford Wheelers), 3 Amie Hatton (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 14 boys - 1 George Walton (Patton), 2= Jackson Chester (Boston Wheelers), Stanley Pocock (Sleaford Tri); Under 16 girls - 1 Elise Hatton (Sleaford Wheelers), 2 Mia Mawson (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 16 boys - 1 Brad Worth (Sleaford Wheelers), 2 Cameron Braithwaite (North East Lindsey), 3 Joshua Backhouse (VC Lincoln).