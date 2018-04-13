Summer season begins at Holme

With the Masters being the first Golf Major of the year, Kirton Holme GC saw it as an apt time to begin their summer season.

First up were the Ladies’ Section, who played the Birthday Bowl stableford on Saturday.

Birthday Bowl winner Trish Sharpe with Lady Captain Marlene Morris.

Due to the Spring work on the greens, conditions were very tricky, but some good golf was played.

Trish Sharp scored 36 points to pip Jo Wallis on countback, while Gloria Bursnell was third on 34 points.

The Men’s Anniversary Cup was played on Sunday, with a shotgun start for one group in the morning and another group in the afternoon.

The afternoon group had the worst of the conditions with it raining all afternoon.

Alan Fensom, playing in the morning, shot a gross 79, nett 69 to win.

In second place on countback was Steve Maddison with a gross, 83 nett 70, with the Rabbits Section winner being Roger Banister (gross 96, nett 70).