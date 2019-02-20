Swain the winner in Swallow contest

Adam Swain won the Tuesday Open at Westwood Lakes last week.

Twelve anglers competed on Swallow Lake, where the milder weather helped, with consistent weights across the lake.

Swain caught well from peg 22 to take the win with 66lbs 0oz of mainly F1 carp.

In second was Paul Oglesbee and Roy Wells was third.

Results: 1 Adam Swain (Matrix/Dynamite Baits) 66lbs 0oz, peg 22; 2 Paul Oglesbee (Westwood Lakes) 52lbs 5oz, peg 24; 3 Roy Wells (Westwood Lakes) 51lbs 8oz, peg 26; 4 Kev Drury (Westwood Lakes) 44lbs 8oz, peg 28.