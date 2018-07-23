‘Sweet feeling!’ Dave Coupland enjoys EuroPro Tour victory

Dave Coupland marked his first PGA EuroPro Tour victory in five years by stating: “it’s been a long time coming.”

The Boston golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, sunk a birdie on the 18th to pip Joe Dean and Richard Mansell to the Albrate.com Championship by one shot on Friday.

“It’s been a long time coming,” declared the 32-year-old, whose last victory on the tour came in 2013.

Since then he has made the step-up to the Challenge Tour, European golf’s second tier, before returning to the EuroPro last year.

However, he hopes last week’s victory will be the start of good things this year.

“I’ve been close a few times but I didn’t quite get the job done,” Coupland added.

“But the pieces fell together this time and it was sweet feeling to win again.

“Hopefully, that’s given me the confidence to improve and win a few more tournaments.”

Coupland completed the three rounds at Wychwood Park GC on -9, carding 69 on Wednesday, 70 on Thursday and 68 on the final round of the par-72 course to collect the £10,000 winner’s cheque.

Coupland won’t get to keep all of his winnings because a percentage will be handed back to his backers, as part of a fundraising scheme he offers before the beginning of each year.

“I don’t mind that at all,” he added. “Without their support I wouldn’t probably have been able to afford to enter the tournament in the first place.

“I’m grateful for all their support.”

There was little time for Coupland to celebrate as he returned to the gym on Saturday, maintaining his summertime schedule of weekend workouts and focusing on golf from Monday to Friday.

That’s because he has his sights set on a top-five finish on the EuroPro Tour, which would guarantee him a return to the Challenge Tour and a place in round two of European Tour Qualifying School.

“I feel I’m improving and better equipped to compete on the Challenge Tour, or even the European Tour, now,” he continued.

Boston West’s Billy Spooner finished joint-fifth on -4 at the Albrate.com Championship. His rounds of 71, 71, 68 were enough for him to pocket £1,625.