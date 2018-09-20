Table-topping tennis teams can celebrate

Two Boston Tennis Club teams finished top of their division in the 2018 Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League.

Boston Men’s Thirds and Boston Ladies’ Seconds completed their matches in this year’s league on Saturday.

The men played Bourne in a home fixture in Division Two.

The team of Tom Cozens, Sam Felipes, David Jones, Max Jones, Toby Collett and Gary Fitzjohn won 5-1.

This followed on from the team’s penultimate match a fortnight ago when they travelled to Scunthorpe and beat Appleby Frodingham 4-2.

On this occasion the team was Tom Cozens, Joseph Parla, Michal Chmielik, Andy Clamp, David Jones and Max Jones.

It was Appleby Frodingham that the Boston Ladies’ Seconds played on Saturday, and a very good 4-2 win for the team places them at the top of Division One this season.

The team was Sharron Thorogood, Claire Smith, Linda Barrow, Rachel Gedney, Jenny McGarel and Sue Burnett.

Meanwhile Boston’s first teams continue to battle it out in the Premier Division.

It was a good win on Sunday for the ladies in a home battle against Louth, Vicki Beardsley, Alice Gamman, Ashleigh Frankish, Lucy Hull, Danielle Frankish and Rachel Hawkesworth winning 4-2.

The team was unlucky in a previous match away at Grantham.

Lucy Hull, Danielle Frankish, Emily Hawkesworth, Vicki Beardsley, Charlotte Priestley and Rachel Hawkesworth stood 3-3 at the end of the second round but missed out in the tie-break shoot out and lost 6-7.

Boston men played Grantham recently and won 4-2.

The team was Dominic Beesley, Matthew Gedney, Lucas East, Edward Fowler, Will Mason and Jeremy George-Jones.

Boston Men’s Fourths came out the right side of a tie-break shoot out.

Not far from the top of the Division 3A table Boston Fourths played Louth Seconds.

The team of Andy Clamp, David Makins, John Gibson, Chris Cook, Steven Holmes and Robert Griffiths tied 3-3 at the end of the second round, but they went on to win the tie-break shoot out and the match 7-6.

Boston Men’s Fifths in Division 3B lost to Eastgate 2 on Saturday.

The team was Richard Cozens, Simon Beardsley, Sev Smura, Terry Mastin Toby McDonnell-Woods and Zafar Khan.