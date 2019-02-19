Taekwond Bradley claims first place

Taekwondo youngster Bradley Bateman claimed gold at the Strong As Steel and Poomsae Championships.

The tournament at Rotherham’s Magna Science Centre was the first competition of the year for Pilgrim Taekwondo Club members.

And 13-year-old para athelete Bradley was presented with a first place for his excellent poomsae in the P30 under 14 category.

Ben Simpson, 10, was entered into the -36kg children’s catagory, only his second competition.

He fought extremely hard against a more experienced player in the quater finals, just missing out on a medal with an final score of 17-12.

Coach Jason Featherstone reacted with delight, saying: “I could not ask any more from the kids.

“I am extremely proud of them both.

“Bradley continues to practice his patterns and is a member of the GB Para Poomsae Squad.

“Ben is so strong with his fight techniques I see a national champion in the making this year.”

Pilgrim Taekwondo Club welcomes people of all abilities. They can be found on Facebook.