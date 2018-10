Boston runners represented Skegness and District RC at the Peterborough Great Eastern Half Marathon on Sunday.

In the rain Jess Cooper (2:50.08), Odette Arundel (1:52.09) and Kyleigh Dudley (2:03.39) clocked good times.

Boston’s Mark Sands took part in the North Midlands Cross Country League at Markeaton Park, Derby, also for SADRC.