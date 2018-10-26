Tanya and Charlie tackle six-legged race

Boston Community Runners’ Tanya Knight took part in her first canicross event, with labrador Charlie.

They competed at the Thoresby 10, which was back for its fourth annual autumnal trail run in the beautiful grounds of Thoresby Park, north Nottinghamshire.

Distances on offer were 10k or 10 miles, running along old military roads, cleared tracks through ancient woodland and grassed paths around the country estate.

The route included a few hills to offer a small challenge around the course in some of the most scenic Nottinghamshire countryside, as well as the forest and past the lake.

Tanya and Charlie have regularly attended the Boston Parkrun to practice in preparation for their 10k challenge.

After a quite frantic start of baying dogs at full stretch on their leads, the first two miles were covered quickly before the duo settled in to a good pace.

Tanya was very pleased with Charlie’s first official event as they finished the course in just over 50 minutes.

Clubmate Jayne Clements travelled to Clumber Park for the Trust 10k.

These are a National Trust running initiative, offering free monthly 10k runs in National Trust properties around the country.

Jayne has been progressing well with her running of late and managed a PB time of 1:03.41 over the distance.

Knowing further improvements are to come she is looking forward to her autumn and winter 10k runs and getting nearer to that magic sub-hour time.

Boston Community Runners regularly meet at the club’s weekly sessions on Tuesdays at 7pm for coached track work at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and and Thursdays for social runs at 7pm from the Peter Paine centre, Rosebery Avenue.