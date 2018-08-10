Team Shield victory

The Lincolnshire Ladies’ Past Club Captains competition was held at Laceby Manor, where Boston Golf Club returned with the Team Shield.

Ann Hodgson, Pam Hyde, Jean Markham (silver) and Pam King (bronze) played in their individual divisions in a full handicap stableford format.

They also entered as a team with three of the best four scores counting.

The results were favourable for the Boston quartet, winning the Team Shield with 101 stableford points.

Pam King won the 70+ group with Lady President Ann Hodgson just missing out on winning the salver in the silver division on countback with 36 stableford points.

On Wednesday it was the turn of Boston Ladies’ section, with seven playing 27 holes for the title of Ladies’ Club Champion.

Prizes were awarded for best nett and best gross player and runners-up.

Ruth Simpson, playing off 9, went out in the morning with 41 front nine, 45 back nine gross 86, nett 77.

Her front 9 in the afternoon 41, gross 41, nett 37, gave her a total gross 127 to win her the Championship Trophy.

Ruth also took second place with total nett 114.

Jacquie Short, playing off 18, went out in the morning with 45 front nine, 43 back nine, 88 gross, nett 70.

Her front nine in the afternoon 45, gross 45, nett 36, total gross 133, total nett 106 was enough to win her best nett, winning the Ann Hodgson Vase and adding second place for total gross 133.

The rest of the Ladies’ section held a Ladies’ TriAm.

Five teams of three played a stableford competition with the best two scores counting on each hole,

The winning team were Chris Sherriff, Kathy Stanley, and Lynn Worthington.

They recorded 84 stableford points.

The runners-up were Chris Needham, Pam Clare and Ann Gullick with 69 points.