Teamwork is key to my success, says boxer Callum Johnson

Teamwork is key to success, according to boxer Callum Johnson.

The Boston light heavyweight put himself firmly back on track for a second world title shot following his recent third-round stoppage of Sean Monaghan in New York.

But the 33-year-old admits he wouldn’t be where he is today without those around him.

Johnson has often spoken of the importance of his family, and especially his late father Paul, in his rise to claiming Commonwealth and British titles.

“You can be the best fighter out there, but if you haven’t got the right team then it doesn’t matter,” Johnson told The Standard, offering is thanks to trainer Joe Gallagher, promoter Eddie Hearn and nutritionist Scott Robinson.

“I’m lucky to be working with Joe and to have Eddie behind me. But it’s not just training and promotion.

“I’ve been working with Scott Robinson who’s also been doing good things with me.

“I’ve always tried to eat well, but he’s really teaching me about the science around it.

“He’s helping understand what to eat and when, and I believe I’m seeing the benefits.

“I think there’s more to come from me. I’ve got ridiculous power, unbelieveable power. But I think I could maybe still get more from it.”

Johnson also thanked Barry Kilmore, who trains him in Boston when he’s not in Manchester with his Gallagher’s Gym stablemates.