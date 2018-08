Ted wins for the third week in succession

Veteran racing pigeon fancier Ted Attwater was the winner for the third successive week when Boston and District Flying Club competed from Whitby on Saturday.

Results:

Boston and District FC: 1 Mr and Mrs E. Attwater 1314 yards per minute, 2 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1217, 3 Mr and Mrs Attwater 1213, 4 and 5 Spooner and Frost 1209 and 1203, 6 Hardy and Burt 1198, 7 Spooner and Frost 1190, 8 Mr and Mrs Attwater 1189, 9 L.R. Manning 1141, 10 and 11 C. Collins and Son 1107 and 1083, 12 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 1068.

Swineshead and District RPC: 1, 2 and 3 Frank Corby 1128, 1080 and 1079, 4 Mr and Mrs S. Poulter 943, 5 Craig Pearson 810, 6 A. Simpson 762.