Tennis aces claim positive team results

There were some really good results for junior Boston Tennis Club teams in the Lincolnshire Team Tennis competition.

The under 12 boys’ A team had a difficult away match against David Lloyd, Burton Waters.

The team of Noah Freeman, James Gedney, William Pettitt and Finley Mackey were level at 2-2 after the singles round had been played, and at 3-3 after the doubles.

The boys were in familiar place facing a shoot-out.

However, on this occasion it was Boston’s turn to win 12-10 to claim the match 7-6.

At Louth the 16 and under girls – Alice Gamman, Paris Wright, Isabel Wookey and Lois Boothby – won convincingly 6-0.

The 10 and under mixed team were away to Horncastle, Poppy Gibbons, Jacob Felipes, Ben Rudkin and Yasmin Everitt winning 6-0.

Against Louth the Boston Tennis Club under 18 boys had some close individual matches and had the advantage 3-1 after the singles then missed out on one of the doubles,but managed to add the remaining doubles to give the team of Lucas East, William Cheer, George Wookey and Robert Hayes a 4-2 result.

The mini red A team – Tomass Goreliks, Declan Dodes, Neve Gibbons and Matilda Buck - beat Grantham 13-3.

The mens’ C and D teams just missed out on winning results.

Boston C’s Gary Fitzjohn, Ryan Frankish, Toby Collett and Harry Foster lost 7-6 to St James after a shootout.

Boston D’s Matthew Cheer, Robert Griffiths, Nic Hart and Russell Warby lost 1-5 to Bourne.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors League, the ladies’ Third team, competing in Division Two. lost out to 1-3 at Grimsby.

The team was Denise Priestley, Helen Motson, Helen Duckett and Sue Dring.

The men’s Third team, in Division Two, drew 2-2 with Rustons. The team was Jeremy George-Jones, Richard Cozens, Sev Smura and Terry Mastin.