Tennis club A team are too strong

The Boston and District Winter Tennis League moved in to the second week of Sunday morning matches.

Boston A played Horncastle, Boston B lined up against Boston C and Boston E played at Woodhall.

Boston A proved too strong for Horncastle and the team of Edward Fowler, Hayden Bingham, James Gedney and Matthew Gedney won 4-0 with ease.

Boston B, against Boston C, was a different matter with a very long hard- fought match.

Boston B – Gary Fitzjohn, Andy Clamp, Jeremy George-Jones and Richard Tupper - trailed 1-3 at the end of the first round.

However, the Boston C team – Ryan Frankish, Antony Hulley, Claire Smith and James Newton - narrowly missed out on the lead gained in the first round and lost 1-3 giving, a 2-2 draw which was marginally in favour of Boston B on games countback.

Boston E – Robert Bonser, Paula Smith, Parvaiz Akhtar and Munir Rathore - came close to a draw away at Woodhall Spa but just lost 3-5.

There were two good wins for the ladies’ senior teams in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Winter League Division Two.

Boston Ladies’ Seconds had a 7-1 win against Grantham.

Catherine Ellis, Sharron Thorogood, Claire Smith and Mary Smura kept the pressure on after moving to 4-0 at the end of the first round.

There was a fightback from Grantham in the second round but Boston won 7-1.

Boston Ladies’ Thirds had a good 8-0 win away at Collingham in a potentially difficult match.

However, it was solid tennis from the team of Hilary Calvert, Sharron Thorogood, Helen Motson and Denise Priestley to give them this victory.