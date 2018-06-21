Tennis club ladies survive the drop

Boston Tennis Club’s Ladies Firsts completed their matches in the Midlands Division of the Regional Open Team Tennis at the weekend - securing survival in the process.

It has been a tough season for the ladies with three very close matches that the team lost.

Victoria Beardsley.

However, the team held its’ nerve and won against Charnwood Lawn Tennis Club to preserve the team’s place in the division for next year.

It was 12-0 to the team of Victoria Beardsley, Lucy Hull, Siobhan O’Neill and Danielle Frankish.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Summer League, Boston’s Men currently top the first division.

There have been two matches recently for the team.

Against Grimsby, James Newton, Owen Jary, Ray Frankish and Jeremy George-Jones drew 4-4.

At the weekend came a very good win for the same players against Louth.

The team won 8-0.

The Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League has already started for one Boston team.

Boston’s Men 5, under Richard Cozens’ captaincy, have played two matches, putting them way ahead of nearly all the other teams in the League.

Against Woodhall Spa the team – Harry Foster, Jeremy George-Jones, Trent Hutson, Richard Tupper, Simon Beardsley and Steven Holmes - won 5-1.

Following on from this the Men 5 played against Boston 6 as both teams are in Division 3B of the league.

The fifth team won convincingly 6-0.

Playing for this team were Richard Tupper, Trent Hutson, Daniel Scott, Harry Foster, Richard Cozens and Steven Holmes.

Meanwhile, Richard Woods, Robert Bonser, Sev Smura, Terry Mastin, Robert Smith and Chris Mepham represented the 6.