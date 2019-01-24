Tennis club men sit pretty at table top

Boston Tennis Club players competing in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Winter League have been braving the chilly weather to get their matches played.

In Division One, Boston Men’s Firsts look strong at the top of the table and the team kept up their unbeaten record with a convincing 8-0 win against Grantham.

The team was Ray Frankish, Mike Burnett, James Newton and Anthony Hulley.

Boston Mens’ Seconds had a 7-1 win when the team of Geoff Short, Andy Clamp, Gary Fitzjohn and Anthony Hulley played Grantham Seconds.

The Ladies’s Fourth team, a new entry this year, remain unbeaten this season in Division Four of the league.

The latest win for the team of Hilda Hastings, Jenny Murphy, Gill Bell and Lesley Gibbons was 7-1 away at Tealby Seconds.

Prior to this result, the same team won 8-0 against Washingborough.

Matches also continue in the Lindum Lincolnshire Mini Tennis Team League.

It was recently the turn of the mini orange teams and Boston A narrowly missed out to Grantham B 2-3.

There were some good singles performances from both Billy Smith and Declan Dodes, and it was 2-2 going into the doubles.

It was a very tight 8-6, 7-5 result in the doubles but it went Grantham’s way.

Boston B – Emily Pye and Matilda Buck - lost out to Grantham A and Boston C – Alice Servonat and Neve Gibbons - had some hard-fought matches but lost 1-4 to Horncastle.

This weekend sees the start of the popular year one and reception mini tennis taster scheme at Boston Tennis Club.

Children in these school years are invited to have four free group coaching lessons in Boston Tennis Club’s Indoor Tennis Centre.

Full details and how to register can be found online at www.bostontennis.co.uk.

This year children in years two and three also have the opportunity to take part in Tennis for Kids.

This is a Lawn Tennis Association initiative whereby when the player is signed and paid up for the course the LTA send a player a racket, balls and a T-shirt.